Devastating Tornadoes Leave Hazards in Their Wake: Tips to Stay Safe

TUESDAY, April 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Tornadoes bring with them many dangers, but perhaps not so evident are the risks from colorless and odorless carbon monoxide (CO) from generators used to temporarily restore power.

With parts of the United States expecting another round of severe weather, the Consumer Product Safety Commission offers tips to avoid CO poisoning or fires in the aftermath of a major storm or tornado.

CO poisoning from portable generators can kill in minutes. Those exposed to this gas can become unconscious before experiencing CO-poisoning symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness.

About 85 people die in the United States each year from CO poisoning from portable generators, according to the CPSC. A recent report from the commission for 2011-2021 found Black Americans were at higher risk, comprising about 23% of generator related CO deaths, nearly double the estimated share of the population.

The CPSC offers the following advice:

Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or shed. It’s not enough to open the window and doors. Lethal levels of CO can still build up.