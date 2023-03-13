Bird Flu in Chilean Man Shows Virus Adapting to Human Spread

MONDAY, April 17, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Tests done on a Chilean man infected with bird flu showed signs that the virus has partially adapted to spread between mammals. However, the public health risk still remains low, U.S. health officials say.

“Those genetic changes have been seen previously with past H5N1 infections, and have not resulted in spread between people,” Vivien Dugan, acting director of the influenza division at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told the New York Times.

“Nevertheless, it’s important to continue to look carefully at every instance of human infection, as well as other mammalian spillover events, and to track viral evolution in birds,” Dugan added. “We need to remain vigilant for changes that would make these viruses more dangerous to people.”

While the two mutations seen in the PB2 gene can help the virus replicate in mammals, the samples did not have other genetic changes that would enable the virus to stabilize and bind tightly to human cells, according to the CDC.