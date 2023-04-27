April 27, 2023 – Imagine sitting in your local barber shop and, while waiting your turn, getting your health care taken care of right there.

It’s already happening to a certain extent. And the COVID-19 pandemic helped further untether the primary care visit from the doctor’s office, empowering patients to demand access to their doctors via video or other virtual means. Experts took notice, and they say they’ll need to focus more on reaching patients where they are.

As the primary care landscape evolves, patients can expect a team approach to their care – helped greatly by artificial intelligence (AI), electronic patient records, and, often, their own devices. What patients can’t count on in the near future is the ability to see a primary care doctor at a time of their choosing.

Experts say technology and the team approach will continue to open avenues to treating patients and identifying patients who need primary care treatment. (The barber shop experiment, in which pharmacists successfully treated hypertension in an underserved patient population, is an example.) The biggest challenge that health care professionals face is the alarming shortage of primary care doctors and a lack of incentives to produce more.