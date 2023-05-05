Shortage of Research Monkeys Puts U.S. at Risk for Health Emergencies

FRIDAY, May 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) – The United States needs to address a shortage of research monkeys by expanding breeding programs while also developing alternatives to monkey testing, an expert panel said in a report released Thursday.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine panel was focused on research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), critical for responding to public health emergencies such as COVID-19.

“If the U.S. is to produce high-impact biomedical research and have a research infrastructure capable of responding to the next public health crisis, now is the time to strengthen the systems we need for nonhuman primate research,” committee chairman Dr. Kenneth Ramos, assistant vice chancellor for health services at Texas A&M University, said in a news release announcing the new report.

Although the United States funds colonies of nonhuman primates at national centers, it also relies on imported primates raised for research.

Some of those primates historically have come from China, but in 2020 that country stopped exporting research monkeys, the Associated Press reported, leading to a 20% drop in imports of a particular species, cynomolgus macaques.