Mpox Virus Can Replicate on Surfaces for Days

THURSDAY, May 18, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Most cases of mpox are spread from skin-to-skin contact, but it is possible to catch the virus by touching a contaminated surface in a house or a hospital room, according to a new study.

Researchers studying this found temperature made a difference. The virus could survive at room temperature on a surface for up to 11 days. At 4 degrees Celsius (39 degrees Fahrenheit), it could survive for up to a month.

“Smallpox viruses are notorious for their ability to remain infectious in the environment for a very long time,” explained study author Toni Meister, from the molecular and medical virology department at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany. “For monkeypox [now called mpox], however, we didn’t know the exact time frames until now.

“Our results support the WHO’s recommendation to use alcohol-based surface disinfectants,” Meister said in a university news release.

The study team applied the virus to sanitized stainless steel plates, storing them at different temperatures: at 4 degrees C, 22 degrees C (about 72 degrees F) and 37 degrees C (about 99 degrees F).

