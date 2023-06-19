Study: Heavy Drinkers May Not Hold Their Liquor Better

June 19, 2023 -- A new study challenges the widely held assumption that people who regularly drink to excess can “hold their liquor” better than people who don’t drink as much.

They may be able to function better than light drinkers when consuming their standard amount of liquor, but not so much when they consumed more than their usual amount, according to the study published in Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research.

“There's a lot of thinking that when experienced drinkers (those with alcohol use disorder) consume alcohol, they are tolerant to its impairing effects,” Andrea King, PhD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at University of Chicago and the senior author of the study, said in a university news release.

“We supported that a bit, but with a lot of nuances. When they drank alcohol in our study at a dose similar to their usual drinking pattern, we saw significant impairments on both the fine motor and cognitive tests that was even more impairment than a light drinker gets at the intoxicating dose.”