Can You Treat ADHD Without Drugs?

"Your child has ADHD." For most families, that means the beginning of a long trek through the world of pharmaceuticals. Medications are the top treatment for ADHD, and they're effective for 80% of kids with the disorder. But many parents worry about side effects and want to exhaust every other option before they put their child on medicine. No matter what your decision is, you can help your child live a calmer, more successful life.

To Medicate, or Not to Medicate? For some, like Sonia, it was a matter of age. "My son was just 5 years old when he was diagnosed with ADHD, and I thought that was too young for medication," she says. In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics agrees. They almost always recommend that, before age 6, you start with behavior therapy. "Parents often ask if they can try other treatments first before they turn to medication, and there are several methods that are effective," says Richard Gallagher, PhD, of the Institute for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity and Behavior Disorders at the NYU Child Study Center. He encourages parents to try other things while they look into the risks and benefits of medications. Gallagher says that behavior changes alone are most effective with kids who are only inattentive and unfocused, rather than those who are also impulsive and hyperactive. The most successful treatment for ADHD combines both meds and behavior management.