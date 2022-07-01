Should You Get Your Child an ADHD Coach?

You may be looking for extra support to help your child with ADHD succeed at school and home. An ADHD coach can teach kids new organization, time management, and study strategies – and give them accountability as they make changes. If you’re thinking of hiring an ADHD coach for your child, here’s what to expect.

What Do ADHD Coaches Do? Coaches help people with ADHD deal with common problems like planning, focus, and goal setting. The first step is to discuss what you’d like to improve in your daily life, says Sandy Maynard, an ADHD coach in the Boston area who works with teenagers and adults. “We identify a dysfunctional behavior and then identify a healthier behavior to replace it with,” says Maynard, who contributes to ADDitude, owned by WebMD’s parent company. “We work on consistency and maintaining that to have it become a new habit, a new way of studying, a new way of performing at work, a new way of coping better with challenges.”

Maynard recommends coaching for kids ages 13 and older. By then, she says, “they’re more apt to be able to take ownership for goals they set for themselves [for] that week,” she says. Coaches can also work directly with parents -- including those of younger children -- to help them set structure, habits, and routines in the family, Maynard says. While ADHD coaches can be valuable to give kids accountability, they should also help their clients develop individual responsibility, says psychologist Laura Anthony, PhD, of Children’s Hospital Colorado and the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “It can be a really great thing if they are trying to build new skills and not just sitting over the kid while they do what they’re supposed to do,” Anthony says. “I really believe that you need to build those independence skills early on.”