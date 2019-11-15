Recognizing ADHD in Girls

Fidgeting with one’s hands and feet. Not staying seated. Interrupting instead of waiting for a turn to talk.

As the slides advanced during a community talk about diagnosing and treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the symptoms sounded familiar to then 14-year-old Carly Duryea. Oh, yeah, that’s my sister all right, thought Duryea, whose bouncy little sibling was diagnosed with ADHD at age 5.

The next slide flashed the disorder’s inattentive symptoms, among them: being easily distracted, not seeming to listen, and not following through or finishing schoolwork. Duryea was astonished. “I had been so completely opposite of my sister that I never even thought I could have ADHD. But everything on the slide described me. ”

Ironically, Duryea was in the audience because her mother, a family physician in Centre, AL, was giving the presentation. After Duryea mentioned her jolt of recognition, her mom took her to another doctor, who diagnosed Duryea with attention deficit disorder, minus the hyperactivity. For mother and daughter, Duryea says, “It was an aha moment.”

Duryea was almost a decade older than her younger sister had been at the time of diagnosis. Unfortunately, it’s common for parents, teachers, and other adults to overlook ADHD in inattentive, easily distracted girls like Duryea.

“The notion that this is a hyperactive boy condition is not correct,” says Craig Surman, MD, a neuropsychiatrist and ADHD researcher at Harvard Medical School.

“There’s a different trajectory for girls,” he says. Often, they’re the quiet daydreamers who sit in the back of the classroom, unable to focus and follow through on tasks. They don’t raise the same red flags as the hyperactive, impulsive children -- stereotypically, boys -- who disrupt the teacher’s lessons. And yet, they’re just as impaired.

Duryea, now 22, wonders whether being diagnosed and treated in early childhood might have made elementary school less arduous. “I could tell that I was different from my peers, that I was a little off,” she says. “I noticed that I wasn’t, like, as smart as my peers. I worked so hard not to be different and I came up with ways to hide it. One coping mechanism I developed was I would never answer questions. I was always wrong because I didn’t process the question, I didn’t hear all of it, I wasn’t paying attention.”