Newly Mapped Genes May Hold Keys to ADHD

MONDAY, Nov. 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of American kids with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may have a genetic vulnerability to the disease, a new study suggests.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 55,000 individuals and identified 12 gene regions linked with ADHD. These regions probably affect the central nervous system, the study authors said. The discovery might help scientists develop new treatments for ADHD, which affects more than 9 percent of American children.

"We all carry genetic risk variants for ADHD," explained researcher Anders Borglum, a professor of biomedicine at Aarhus University in Denmark. "The more we have, the greater our risk for developing ADHD."

Those same genetic areas share a connection with 200 other diseases and traits, he said. The investigators also found that 44 gene variants implicated in ADHD are linked with depression, anorexia and insomnia.

"We now understand better why some individuals develop ADHD, and begin to get insights into the underlying biology, paving the way towards new and better treatment of ADHD," Borglum added.

The genetic areas his team uncovered show that this is primarily a brain disorder, Borglum said.

The researchers also found genes that may be linked with ADHD have a role in how brain cells interact and also affect speech development, learning and regulation of dopamine (a chemical messenger that carries signals between brain cells).

Still, the vast majority of ADHD genetics is still undiscovered and will require larger studies, Borglum said.

Study author Stephen Faraone noted that the team "found 12 of the very many -- we don't know how many -- probably thousands of genes related to ADHD." Faraone is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y.

The researchers don't expect to discover just one, two or even 10 genes that each have a dramatic effect on causing ADHD and can be used to diagnose the disorder or quickly develop a treatment, he said. Most likely, a combination of genes and environmental factors trigger ADHD, the study authors said.