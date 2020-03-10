Do Youngest in Class Risk False ADHD Diagnosis?

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 28, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Does being the youngest in the class up your child's odds of being erroneously diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)?

It might. New research suggests these kids appear to be about 30 percent more likely to receive a diagnosis of ADHD. However, it probably doesn't change a child's actual risk of developing ADHD.

So if your child was an August baby and your school district has a Sept. 1 birth date cutoff for school admissions, your child will be one of the youngest in class. And, particularly in the early grades, those age gaps can make a big difference in behavior, researchers said.

"Physicians should take into account a child's age relative to their peers. Behavior that is normal for a child's age may appear anomalous when compared to older peers," explained study author Timothy Layton, an assistant professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School.

The consequences from not factoring in age might be overdiagnosis and overtreatment of the disorder, according to Layton. He noted that kids born in August (in areas with a September birthday cutoff) were also more likely to be given medication for ADHD symptoms.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that's common in children, but it may not always last into adulthood, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kids with ADHD may have trouble controlling their behavior, may act impulsively and may be overly active, the CDC says.

ADHD rates have been rising sharply among America's youth. Over the past two decades, the rate of ADHD jumped from 6 percent to 10 percent, according to a recent study from the University of Iowa.

In children between ages 2 and 5, the rate of ADHD diagnosis went up by 50 percent between 2007 and 2012, according to background information from the study. In 2016, more than 5 percent of U.S. children were being treated with medication for ADHD.

There's no single test that can diagnose ADHD, the CDC says. Instead, doctors must rely on a medical exam, along with information from parents, teachers and, sometimes, the child. Doctors have to rule out other disorders that can cause symptoms similar to ADHD.