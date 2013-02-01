Could ADHD Raise Odds for More Psychiatric Illnesses?

By Alan Mozes

TUESDAY, March 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As if attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) isn't already tough on a child, new research suggests the condition might also raise the odds for a psychotic disorder later in life.

But parents should not panic.

"I would say that this finding should not be an alarm for parents and people who have ADHD, because the absolute risk for psychotic disorders remains low," said psychiatry professor Dr. Gabrielle Shapiro. She is chair of the American Psychiatric Association's Council on Children, Adolescents and Their Families.

That point was echoed by Dr. Victor Fornari, vice chair of child and adolescent psychiatry with Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, N.Y. "What's clear is that the vast majority of youth with ADHD do not go on to develop psychosis," he said.

The new analysis looked at 12 prior studies that included a total of more than 1.8 million participants, of whom just over 124,000 had been diagnosed with ADHD before the age of 18. Roughly 1% to 12.5% of those patients went on to develop a psychotic disorder.