Strep Throat Doesn't Worsen Tourette's, May Affect ADHD

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, March 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Strep throat doesn't appear to aggravate Tourette syndrome and other chronic tic disorders in youngsters, according to a new study.

But it did find an association between strep infection and increased hyperactivity and impulsiveness among kids with ADHD.

People with chronic tic disorders have unintentional repetitive movements and vocalizations. Previous research has suggested a link between strep and tic and behavioral disorders.

"The link between streptococcus and tics in children is still a matter of intense debate," said study author Dr. Davide Martino, of the University of Calgary in Canada. "We wanted to look at that question, as well as a possible link between strep and behavioral symptoms like obsessive-compulsive disorder [OCD] and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder [ADHD]."

To investigate the possible connection, researchers focused on group A streptococcus, a type of bacteria that causes strep throat, impetigo and a variety of other infections.

The study included 715 children and teens with chronic tic disorders, including 91% diagnosed with Tourette syndrome. More than 250 had ADHD, and 227 had obsessive compulsive disorder.