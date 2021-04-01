Growing up, Dusti Arab of Portland, OR, was a gifted student who did well in school. But as an adult, “I would hit a snag in a project and be completely unable to move forward,” she says. “I'd throw myself into one thing after another, trying to find a magic solution that would keep me focused, but nothing stuck for long.”

In 2020, some memes about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) caught Arab’s eye. Although it had never crossed her mind that she could have it, Arab went to see a doctor.

When she was diagnosed with ADHD, Arab felt a sense of relief. “It was like the clouds parted and the sun came out. It wasn't all in my head -- and it wasn't just me,” she says.

ADHD in kids gets talked about a lot. But adults can have it, too. When you have only mild symptoms, or you have more severe symptoms that you manage well, you have what’s called “high-functioning” ADHD.