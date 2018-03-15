ADHD Tied to Brain Size Changes in Young Children

TUESDAY, March 27, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Young children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have smaller-than-normal brain regions that are crucial in controlling behavior, researchers have found.

Along with conducting MRI brain scans, the researchers assessed the thinking skills and behavior of 90 children, ages 4 and 5.

The investigators found that those children with ADHD had significantly reduced volume in multiple regions of the cerebral cortex, including the frontal, temporal and parietal lobes.

Brain regions with the greatest ADHD-related reductions in volume included those critical for thinking, behavioral control and predictability of behavioral symptoms, the findings showed.

"These findings confirm what parents have known for a while -- even in very young children, ADHD is a real biological condition with pronounced physical and cognitive manifestations," study author E. Mark Mahone, a research scientist at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, in Baltimore, said in an institute news release.

Prior studies on brain development in children with ADHD have focused on school-aged youngsters, even though ADHD symptoms often appear early in the preschool years, the study team noted.

By identifying children with ADHD closer to the time symptoms begin, this study improves understanding of the brain mechanisms associated with the onset of the condition, Mahone's group said.

One ADHD specialist agreed that the study sheds new light on the condition.

The study suggests "that there are indeed underlying anatomical differences in brain structure in young children with ADHD," said Dr. Andrew Adesman. He directs developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Adesman stressed, however, that based solely on this study, parents shouldn't ask for CT or MRI scans on their children.

"This study will need to be replicated," he said. "Not only will future researchers need to look at whether these findings are similarly found in children with ADHD and other psychiatric conditions, but also whether there are gender differences, as well."

Mahone's team said they plan to follow a group of preschoolers into adolescence in an attempt to identify early biological signs that can help predict which children are most at risk for developing ADHD.