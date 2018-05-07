Overdoses on ADHD Drugs May Be Rising

MONDAY, May 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The number of U.S. kids accidentally or intentionally overdosing on ADHD medications may be on the rise, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that between 2000 and 2011, there was a 71 percent increase in calls to U.S. poison control centers related to kids' ingestion of drugs prescribed for ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder).

After 2011, there was a small -- but not statistically significant -- dip.

Most cases were accidents, the study authors said. Young children got their hands on pills such as Ritalin or Adderall, for example, or kids were mistakenly given a double-dose of their prescription.

But 18 percent of calls were made after a teenager intentionally abused an ADHD medication, or took it in a suspected suicide attempt, according to the new report.

Calls to poison control centers are often made by worried parents whose kids aren't actually sick, but might have been exposed to a drug.

"So an exposure to a medication does not necessarily mean there's been a poisoning," said senior researcher Dr. Gary Smith.

Still, it's concerning to see such calls going up, said Smith, who directs the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio.

And in some cases, the kids did suffer an overdose, the findings showed.

Just over 6 percent of calls ended with a hospital admission, the investigators found. And three teenagers died -- two from abusing ADHD medications, and one in a suspected suicide.

"The scenario of the medication exposure varies greatly depending on the age group," Smith said.

That means various solutions are in order -- from safer medication storage, to education on the risks of abusing ADHD medication, he added.

ADHD affects how kids function in school and in everyday life. Stimulants such as amphetamine and methylphenidate are frequently prescribed to help control behavior and improve focus.

The study findings are based on calls to U.S. poison control centers between 2000 and 2014. Over the years, Smith's team found an average of 29 calls a day related to kids' exposure to ADHD medications.