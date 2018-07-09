ADHD Meds No Help For Healthy Students' Grades

THURSDAY, July 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Many college students turn to ADHD medications during exam week, treating the prescription stimulants as "smart drugs" that will enhance their academic performance.

But a new study shows that drugs like Adderall do not improve, and can actually impair, brain function in healthy students who take the drug hoping for an intelligence boost.

"It's not a smart drug. It was not suddenly improving their ability to comprehend information they were reading," said lead researcher Lisa Weyandt, a professor of psychology at the University of Rhode Island.

As many as a third of college students have reported turning to ADHD medications to give themselves an edge on their studies, Weyandt said.

The thinking is that if the drugs help kids with ADHD improve their focus, they should provide the same benefit for people who don't have the disorder, she said.

"Students think, 'I'm going to take this, I'm going to do better on my exams and live presentations. It's going to improve my academic performance,'" Weyandt said.

To test whether this effect is real or not, she and her colleagues recruited 13 students to participate in two five-hour study sessions in the lab. The students took a standard 30-milligram dose of Adderall before one session, and a placebo capsule before the other.

Students on Adderall did experience an increase in their blood pressure and heart rate. "The medication was having a physiological effect on their brain," Weyandt said.

The students also showed an improvement in their alertness and their ability to focus, the researchers found.

However, that added focus did not translate into a better ability to think, remember and problem-solve.

Students on Adderall experienced no improvement in reading comprehension, reading fluency or factual recall, compared to when they'd taken a placebo, Weyandt said.

"We read aloud stories to them and asked them to recall factual information from the stories," she said. "That didn't improve."

Worse, the ADHD stimulant actually impaired students' working memory, Weyandt said.

"Working memory is your ability to remember and use information in your mind for solving a problem," she said. "If you have to remember someone's telephone number and you just have to remember it in your mind, you can't write it down -- that's working memory."