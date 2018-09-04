ADHD Tied to Raised Risk of Early Parkinson's

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 12, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- People with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may be more than twice as likely to develop an early onset form of Parkinson's, new research warns.

What's more, among "those ADHD patients who had a record of being treated with amphetamine-like drugs -- especially Ritalin [methylphenidate] -- the risk dramatically increased, to between eight- to nine-fold," said senior study author Glen Hanson.

But his team did not prove that ADHD or its medications actually caused Parkinson's risk to rise, and one ADHD expert noted that the absolute risk of developing Parkinson's remains very small.

For the study, researchers analyzed nearly 200,000 Utah residents. All had been born between 1950 and 1992, with Parkinson's onset tracked up until the age of 60.

Prior to any Parkinson's diagnosis, roughly 32,000 had been diagnosed with ADHD.

Hanson, a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Utah, said that ADHD patients were found to be "2.4 times more likely to develop Parkinson's disease-like disorders prior to the age of 50 to 60 years," compared with those with no history of ADHD. That finding held up even after accounting for a number of influential factors, including smoking, drug and alcohol abuse, and other psychiatric disorders.

"Although we cannot accurately say how much time elapsed between ADHD and [a] Parkinson's-like disorder diagnosis, it was probably between 20 to 50 years," he said.

As to what might explain the link, Hanson said that both ADHD and most forms of Parkinson's source back to a "functional disorder of central nervous system dopamine pathways."

In addition, Hanson said that "the drugs used to treat ADHD apparently work because of their profound effects on the activity of these dopamine pathways." Theoretically, the treatment itself might trigger a metabolic disturbance, promoting dopamine pathway degeneration and, ultimately, Parkinson's, he explained.

Still, Hanson pointed out that, for now, "we are not able to determine if the increased risk associated with stimulant use is due to the presence of the drug or the severity of the ADHD," given that those treated with ADHD drugs tend to have more severe forms of the disorder.