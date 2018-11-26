ADHD Rising in the U.S., but Why?

Nov. 20, 2018 -- Scott Young distinctly remembers the first teacher who tried to talk with him about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in connection with his oldest son, Jonathan. The stay-at-home dad in Charlotte, NC, says the teacher reached out several times but he consistently and purposely blew her off.

“One of Jonathan’s preschool teachers had tried to talk with me when he was about 4 1/2 and I wouldn’t listen,” Young says. “She always wanted to get together and talk about issues, and one day she caught me in the carpool line and said I would love to get together with you and talk about some things I’ve seen with Jonathan. I knew what she was getting at and I didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t believe ADHD existed.”

But by the time his son was in kindergarten, Young says there was no avoiding the conversation. He and his wife knew their son was smart but could see him falling behind in school as he struggled with academics, focus, and behavior. The parents reached out to a psychologist to have their son evaluated, and that doctor finally helped the couple understand and come to terms with what was going on with their boy.

“As soon as we sat down, he made his case and I was a believer,” Young recalls. “It was a quick flip, and in 30 minutes I went from not wanting Jonathan to have ADHD and not believing it existed, to knowing this was exactly what he had and understanding that with a diagnosis came a treatment plan to help him.”

That was 14 years ago. Since then, Young’s two other sons -- now 14 and 18 -- have been diagnosed with ADHD, and his wife has, too. All are now on medication to treat the condition. The family has also worked on behavior modification and gotten accommodations at school to help their sons. Young says as his family has become more educated about ADHD, the condition seems to have become more common and the world has become more accepting of it, too.