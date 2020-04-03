Report Reveals Link Between Poverty, ADHD

WEDNESDAY, March 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and other learning disabilities are more common in families locked into a cycle of poverty, a new U.S. government report suggests.

Nearly 19% of children living in families below the federal poverty level had a diagnosis of ADHD or a learning disability, compared with about 13% of families at or above the poverty level, the new report shows. A family of four with a household income of $26,200 is living at the 2020 federal poverty level.

Children with parents who have a high school education or less were also more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD or a learning disability -- 15%, compared with under 13% of those with parents who went on to higher education.

That's particularly true of white children. About 21% of white kids with parents who have a high school diploma or less have a diagnosis of ADHD or learning disability, compared with 16% of black children and 11.5% of Hispanic children.

"Poverty is often associated with increased adverse childhood experiences and trauma," said Dr. Victor Fornari, vice chair of child and adolescent psychiatry at Zucker Hillside Hospital and Cohen's Children's Medical Center in Glen Oaks, N.Y. "It is not about race. Early childhood trauma changes the brain and our genes, with epigenetic changes that are real." Fornari was not part of the research.

Federal researchers conducted the study to update the data surrounding ADHD, said lead author Benjamin Zablotsky, a health statistician with the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics.

The researchers pulled data from the annual National Health Interview Survey between 2016 and 2018. The survey specifically asked parents if a doctor or health professional ever told them their child has ADHD or ADD, or if a school or health professional told them their child had a learning disability.

The survey found that nearly 14% of children between 3 and 17 had been diagnosed with either ADHD or a learning disability, according to their parents.

However, parents can't be relied upon to accurately report such conditions, said Dr. Scott Benson, a pediatric psychiatrist with Creekside Psychiatric Center in Pensacola, Fla.