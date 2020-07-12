ADHD Medication ODs Rising in U.S. Kids, Teens

By Denise Mann HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Dec. 7, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Growing numbers of younger kids are overdosing on stimulant medications commonly used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a new study indicates.

The researchers called for greater efforts to identify kids at risk for overdose, and more education on safe storage of prescription and over-the-counter medications for parents and caregivers.

"Stimulant prescribing has been on the rise among youth, and as more prescribed stimulants are in the public, there is greater potential for misuse among all populations," said study author Douglas Roehler, an epidemiologist at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We need a better understanding of effective interventions for youth who are at risk for stimulant overdoses."

For the study, Roehler's team reviewed charts from close to 90 million emergency department visits for nonfatal overdoses that took place over three years among U.S. kids in three age groups: 0 to 10; 11 to 14; and 15 to 24. All age groups experienced an increase in nonfatal overdoses of stimulants, 3.3%, 4% and 2.3%, respectively. In the study, suspected stimulant overdoses included both prescribed drugs and illicit stimulants such as cocaine.

"Researchers have been seeing a rise in deaths involving stimulants since at least 2016. Those studies found this for youth 15 to 24 years of age, so it was striking to see nonfatal stimulant overdoses among our youngest populations," Roehler said.

There was a 2% increase in overdoses of all drugs, including opioids, heroin and stimulants, among the youngest group, and a 2.3% increase among kids aged 11 to 14, the findings showed.

Still, the study authors cautioned, these overdoses are relatively rare. Specifically, 22.3 of every 10,000 emergency department visits among children aged 0 to 10 was for a suspected drug overdose as was 43.2 of every 10,000 visits for children aged 11 to 14. Among those aged 15 to 24, there was an average 85.2 overdoses for every 10,000 emergency department visits, according to the report.