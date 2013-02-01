Half of Adults With ADHD Have Struggled With Alcohol, Drug Use

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Fully half of all young adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may also battle alcohol or drug abuse.

And folks with ADHD who have a history of depression or anxiety are particularly vulnerable to substance abuse problems, a new study showed.

"People with ADHD may be self-medicating with drugs or alcohol to keep their depression under control, and of course, that is a recipe for disaster," said study author Esme Fuller-Thomson. She is a professor of social work, medicine and nursing at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, and director of the Institute for Life Course and Aging in Toronto.

The findings "underline the need for effective interventions to address substance use disorders among those with ADHD," she added.

The new study included close to 6,900 Canadians aged 20 to 39 with and without ADHD, a disorder marked by trouble concentrating, sitting still and/or controlling impulsive behaviors.