Intervening in Infancy Might Help Prevent Some Cases of Autism

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Infants may show early signs of autism, but a diagnosis usually isn't made until age 3. Now, a new study suggests that jumpstarting therapy might stave off that diagnosis altogether.

Researchers say their preemptive, parent-led intervention could have a significant impact on children's social development and longer-term disabilities.

"What we found is that the babies who received our therapy had reduced behaviors that we use to diagnose autism. And, in fact, the therapy was so effective in supporting their development, that the babies who had received the therapy were less likely to meet clinical criteria for autism," said study author Andrew Whitehouse. He's a professor of autism research at Telethon Kids Institute and the University of Western Australia.

The four-year randomized trial, supervised by Telethon Kids, included 104 babies in Australia, ages 9 months to 14 months. Most were followed to age 3. All had shown behavioral signs of autism, which can include reduced eye contact and less gesturing communication.