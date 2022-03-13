April 12, 2022 – The FDA and Drug Enforcement Administration have issued joint warnings to online pharmacies they say are illegally selling Adderall without prescriptions.

Adderall, an amphetamine-based stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, “has a high potential for abuse and addiction and should only be used under the supervision of a licensed health care professional,” the FDA said in the announcement.

The agencies issued warning letters to two online drug sellers in particular: Kubapharm.com and Premiumlightsupplier.com. Neither site responded to requests for comment before this story was published.

The FDA and DEA encouraged customers who purchased stimulants from these sites to get rid of any medication they haven’t used and not to buy any other drugs online without a prescription.

The warnings come just a month after reports of a new wave of startups turning to TikTok ads to push online sales of “schedule II” ADHD medications – including Adderall, Vyvanse, Ritalin, and Concerta – to impressionable app users.