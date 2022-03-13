April 12, 2022 – The FDA and Drug Enforcement Administration have issued joint warnings to online pharmacies they say are illegally selling Adderall without prescriptions.
Adderall, an amphetamine-based stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, “has a high potential for abuse and addiction and should only be used under the supervision of a licensed health care professional,” the FDA said in the announcement.
The agencies issued warning letters to two online drug sellers in particular: Kubapharm.com and Premiumlightsupplier.com. Neither site responded to requests for comment before this story was published.
The FDA and DEA encouraged customers who purchased stimulants from these sites to get rid of any medication they haven’t used and not to buy any other drugs online without a prescription.
The warnings come just a month after reports of a new wave of startups turning to TikTok ads to push online sales of “schedule II” ADHD medications – including Adderall, Vyvanse, Ritalin, and Concerta – to impressionable app users.
The Ryan Haight Online Pharmacy Consumer Protection Act, passed by Congress in 2008, made it illegal for doctors to prescribe “scheduled” drugs – like opiates and amphetamines – without an in-person appointment with the patient beforehand.
This law was amended in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, with the DEA allowing registered practitioners in all states to prescribe “schedule II-V” drugs online without an in-person medical evaluation. Schedule II through V medications include drugs such as Percocet and Adderall, but exclude cannabis, a schedule I drug.
Neither of the sites targeted by the FDA and DEA were registered with the DEA to dispense controlled substances online, the agencies said. According to the agencies’ statement, the online sellers have 15 business days to respond with the steps they are planning to take to address these violations and prevent them from happening again.
“Consumers cannot trust the safety or legitimacy of pills sold on unaccredited sites. DEA strongly urges anyone seeking controlled medications to obtain a prescription from a trusted medical professional and have it dispensed by a licensed pharmacy,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “We will continue working closely with our FDA partners to protect the integrity of the prescription drug supply chain and ensure the safety and health of our communities.”