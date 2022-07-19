ADHD Drug Adderall in Short Supply

By Steven Reinberg HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Labor shortages at Teva Pharmaceuticals have made Adderall, a widely used attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drug, hard to find in some drugstores.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration noted that there's no overall shortage of ADHD medications.

Only Teva is reporting supply problems, FDA spokeswomen Cherie Duvall-Jones told NBC News.

"Teva Pharmaceuticals, the maker for Adderall tablets, is reporting expected delays for the next 2-3 months," she said.

Teva attributes the delay to a labor shortage on its packaging line, which it said has been resolved. The company added that while some pharmacies may have back-orders, it should be temporary.

"We expect full recovery for all inventory and orders in the coming weeks, at which point we expect no disruption at the pharmacy level," spokeswoman Kelley Dougherty said in a statement, NBC News reported.

Large pharmacy chains have not seen a widespread problem: CVS said its locations were "not experiencing supply issues for Adderall and are able to fill prescriptions as received in most cases," while Walgreens said its "current supply is meeting our patient needs at this time," NBC News reported.