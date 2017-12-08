Recall: ALDI Chocolate Bars For Nut Risk

Dec. 8, 2017 -- Grocery chain ALDI has voluntarily recalled Choceur Dark Chocolate Bars because almond pieces not listed on packaging could be in them.

The recall began after an ALDI employee found almond pieces in the product, which could cause an allergic reaction in customers with nut allergies.

Nut allergy symptoms can include a tingling feeling in the mouth, swelling of the tongue and throat, hives, skin rashes, vomiting, abdominal cramps, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, a drop in blood pressure, or even a loss of consciousness. Severe reactions -- called anaphylaxis -- can result in death.

The affected product is a 5.29-ounce chocolate bar with brown and red wrapping. The best-by date is July 24, 2018, with the following UPC number: 4149817964. ALDI has removed the bars from its stores.

The product was sold in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas.

The bars were also available in the Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles areas through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

No illnesses have been reported, and the recall doesn't affect any other ALDI products.

“ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously,” the store said in a news release. “ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause.”