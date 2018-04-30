Even Living Near Farm Might Help Prevent Allergies

TUESDAY, May 1, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- While allergists have long known that farm life helps prevent allergies in kids, new research shows the benefit might even extend to adults who live near a farm.

The findings "are indicative of potentially beneficial health effects of living in close proximity to farms," said a team led by Dr. Lidwien Smit, of Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

One U.S. expert said the study supports what's known as the "hygiene hypothesis." This theory holds that early exposure to immune-system allergy triggers -- called antigens -- actually helps prime the body against developing allergies.

This theory was supported "when it was demonstrated that children growing up on farms developed less asthma and atopic diseases later in life," noted Dr. Alan Mensch, a pulmonologist at Plainview and Syosset Hospitals on Long Island, N.Y.

"This included allergies to grass, dust mites, and even cats and dogs," he said.

But is there any benefit to simply living near livestock farms for people who aren't farmers or ranchers?

To find out, Smit's group surveyed 2,500 adults between 20 and 72 years old who lived in rural areas near farms.

The Dutch team found that nearly 30 percent of the adults had allergies. Of these people, nearly 12 percent were allergic to grass, nearly 12 percent were allergic to house dust mites, around 5 percent were allergic to cats and about 4 percent were allergic to dogs.

The team then looked at how close participants' homes were to any livestock farm. Smit's group found that people who lived within about 1,000 feet of livestock were 27 percent less likely to have allergies than those who lived farther away.

Specifically, people living within about 1,600 feet of a pig farm were 37 percent less likely to have allergies than those who lived more than roughly 1,900 feet away. And living no more than 1,300 feet from a cattle farm was linked with a 32 percent lower risk for allergies, the study found.