Kids and Sunscreen Harms: Rare But Concerning for Parents

June 1, 2018 -- When Rian Sands headed out on a boat ride in April with her husband and four children, she brought along the family’s regular sunscreen for their bodies and a new sunscreen face stick to try.

Lennon Sands developed a rash and swelling under her eyes after her mom used sunscreen on her face.

“They hate sunscreen on their faces, so I got a stick, thinking this will be easier,” the 36-year-old mother from Destin, FL, says.

Several hours after the trip, she noticed changes in all four children’s appearance -- their eyes were red and puffy underneath.

“The sunscreen was the common denominator. Their face was the only place I used it.”

Sands says the three oldest children were miserable for about a day, and it took 3 days for her youngest daughter to recover.

“They were all super uncomfortable. They couldn’t sleep,” she says.

She shared photos and the story on social media because she says she had no idea this could happen.

“I thought I was doing a good thing -- protecting my babies’ faces,” Sands says. “It never crossed my mind that something bad could happen.”