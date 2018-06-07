Many With Severe Allergies Don't Carry an EpiPen

THURSDAY, June 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Issues with cost or lack of training mean that more than half of U.S. adults at risk of a severe allergic reaction didn't use a lifesaving EpiPen or other epinephrine auto-injector during a recent attack.

That's the finding from a new study of more than 900 adults with potentially life-threatening allergies. The researchers said 52 percent didn't use their prescribed auto-injectors in an allergic reaction emergency.

While 89 percent of people surveyed did fill their prescription for the auto-injector, "almost half (45 percent) said they didn't have [one] with them during their most severe allergic reaction," said study lead author Christopher Warren, of the University of Southern California.

"This was despite the fact that 78 percent of the people responding had been hospitalized for their allergy at some point in their lifetime," Warren said in a news release from the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI).

Another 21 percent said they didn't know how to use their auto-injector, he noted.

About half the survey participants said an auto-injector was accessible (within 5 minutes) all of the time, 44 percent said they carried at least one all of the time, while less than 25 percent said they routinely carried more than one.

Anyone who's been prescribed an epinephrine auto-injector should always have it with them and should always carry two in case a severe allergic reaction recurs, according to the ACAAI.

Also, epinephrine should be administered at the first sign of a severe allergic reaction, particularly if a person has had a previous severe allergic reaction or has both a severe allergy and asthma.

But doctors who see many cases of severe allergic reactions agreed that too many people remain unprepared.

"There are many barriers to the optimal level of having everyone who may need it carry the epinephrine all the time, ideally in two doses," said allergist Dr. Punita Ponda.

"These barriers include cost, inconvenience, lack of perception of need of the medication, poor knowledge of appropriate use," said Ponda, who helps direct allergy and immunology at Northwell Health, in Great Neck, N.Y.