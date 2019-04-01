Half Adults Who Claim Food Allergy Don't Have One

FRIDAY, Jan. 4, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- More than 10 percent of U.S. adults have a food allergy -- and nearly double that believe they do, a new study estimates.

Researchers found that 19 percent of those surveyed thought they had a food allergy. But when the investigators dug into people's symptoms, they found that only 10.8 percent reported "convincing" signs of a true allergy.

Experts said the findings highlight two important facts: Food allergies are common among U.S. adults, and many mistakenly believe they have one.

"There are many misconceptions around reactions to food," said lead researcher Dr. Ruchi Gupta, a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University, in Chicago.

According to Gupta, it can be easy for people to assume food-related symptoms signal an allergy. But other conditions can be the real culprit, she said.

People with true allergies have an immune system reaction against proteins in a particular food. Those reactions, Gupta explained, can sometimes be severe -- including life-threatening breathing difficulties or drops in blood pressure.

So it's critical to get an accurate diagnosis, she noted.

Dr. Wayne Shreffler, a medical advisor to the non-profit Food Allergy Research & Education, agreed.

"Sometimes people think, 'What difference does it make? If the food makes me feel bad, I'll avoid it,'" Shreffler said.

But people with a true allergy need to completely eliminate the offending food from their diet -- and they should get professional guidance on how to do that, he suggested.

They should also get a prescription for epinephrine, Shreffler said. The drug, given by auto-injector, treats severe allergic reactions in an emergency.

On the flip side, food avoidance can be very challenging -- so people without an allergy should not do it unnecessarily, he added.

What other conditions can cause food-related woes? One possibility, Gupta said, is a food intolerance -- such as difficulty digesting lactose, a sugar in milk.

Unlike allergies, food intolerances do not involve the immune system. They arise from an issue in the digestive system -- like an enzyme deficiency -- that makes it hard to break down a particular food.