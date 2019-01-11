Adult-Onset Food Allergies Increasing, Confusing

Jan. 14, 2019 -- Martin Malawer, MD, had environmental allergies as a child but never had any reaction to food until he was about 30,000 feet in the air on a plane to France.

“About two-thirds of the way over the Atlantic, I had shrimp cocktail in business class. I had that a million times with no problem, but all of a sudden one eye started swelling up,” he says. “About half an hour later, my other eye started swelling up. It got very bad. I could hardly see out of them, and then I started getting short of breath,” Malawer, an oncology surgeon, recalls of that flight more than 30 years ago.

With his medical training, he immediately knew he was having an allergic reaction, but the flight crew didn’t have any epinephrine in their first aid kit. So the flight attendants gave him antihistamines.

“By the time we landed in Paris, I couldn’t see out of my eyes, they were so swollen,” says Malawer, who got treatment and recovered once he was on the ground. When he returned home to the United States, he went to an allergist and discovered he had gotten an allergy to shrimp at the age of 40. More than 30 years later, he still has it, something he knows because he’s accidentally come in contact with shrimp a few times through the years.

“One day when I was working at the hospital, I ate some soup and didn’t realize there was shrimp in it. The same reaction started happening again, so a nurse ran and got epinephrine and gave it to me, and it stopped,” he explains.

Malawer is part of the more than 10% of adults in the United States -- more than 26 million -- now estimated to have a food allergy, according to a new study published this month in JAMA Network Open. Ruchi Gupta, MD, a pediatrician at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, led the team.

“We think of food allergies happening in children, and they do, at a rate of about 1 in 13. But I don’t think the U.S. has really talked about how often this happens in adults. Adult food allergies impact one in 10, and half of these are food allergies starting in adulthood,” says Gupta, who’s also a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.