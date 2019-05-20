Ariana Grande Postpones Shows Due to Tomato Allergy

THURSDAY, May 30, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Pop singer Ariana Grande postponed two shows in Florida this week due to a tomato allergy.

"Tampa and Orlando, I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to the doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow," Grande, 25, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon, People reported. "I'm so beyond devastated."

On Wednesday, she said her illness was actually a tomato allergy.

"Update: we discovered .. that .. i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. still feels like i'm swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding. can't wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November."