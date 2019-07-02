Nearly 13,000 Pounds of Beef, Chicken Recalled

July 15, 2019 -- Nearly 13,000 pounds of beef and chicken cubes has been recalled by Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc. because the label does not warn that it may contain wheat, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says.

The Northgate Market Marinated Beef Cubes and Northgate Market Marinated Chicken Cubes were shipped to grocery stores in California and used behind the deli counter. The products are not sold uncooked to consumers.

No confirmed cases of allergic reactions caused by the recalled products have been reported to FSIS.

However, the agency is concerned that some of the recalled products may be in refrigerators or freezers behind deli counter in grocery stores. The delis should not use the products, which should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, FSIS said.

