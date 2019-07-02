Heartburn Drugs Might Bring Allergy Woes

TUESDAY, July 30, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- There are numerous drugs to treat digestive woes caused by heartburn or stomach ulcers. But solving one health problem may be causing another.

New research from Austria found that people who use drugs that suppress stomach acid were almost twice as likely to need drugs to control allergy symptoms.

And people over 60 who used these drugs were more than five times as likely to also need an allergy medication, the study reported.

"Many people have gastric [stomach] complaints and many people take anti-acid medicine. The longer the treatment with these medicines, the higher the risk of allergies," said study senior author Dr. Erika Jensen-Jarolim, a clinical immunologist at the Medical University of Vienna.

How might these two conditions be connected? Jensen-Jarolim said that, normally, the acidic environment in the stomach helps break down food-derived proteins that can cause allergies.

But if you take acid-suppressing drugs, the food you eat isn't broken down into small enough pieces. Intact allergens are sent to the intestine, where they can cause an allergic reaction and inflammation.

The implications from this study could be far-reaching. According to the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), more than 60 million Americans have had heartburn at least once in the past month.

Heartburn, or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), occurs when stomach acid backs up into the esophagus (the tube connecting your throat and stomach), the ACG said. Symptoms include a feeling of burning behind the breastbone that can move up to the neck. Some people notice the bitter taste of bile in the back of the throat.

To treat this discomfort and pain, people often take acid-reducing medications. These include popular drugs called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). Medications in this class include prescription and over-the-counter drugs like Prilosec (omeprazole), Prevacid (lansoprazole) and Nexium (esomeprazole).

Another class of medications is called H2 blockers. This class includes Tagamet HB (cimetidine), Pepcid (famotidine) and Zantac (ranitidine). There is also a medication called Carafate (sucralfate) that's an aluminum compound.

All of these medications were linked to an increased use of allergy medications. But, there was a higher prevalence of allergy medication use after a sucralfate prescription, according to the study.