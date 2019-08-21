Aug. 21, 2019 -- People who have allergies may be in for a rough ragweed season this summer and fall, thanks to hotter and wetter weather nationwide.

The flowering weed produces a type of sneeze-inducing pollen known to cause hay fever, a condition that affects as many as 23 million people in the United States, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI).

Ragweed has run amok across the country over the past few years, according to allergists. The culprit is extreme weather -- high temperatures and heavy rain -- that creates the perfect environment for ragweed-producing plants to grow. As a result, the allergy season becomes longer and more brutal.

“The last few years, the trend has been for higher ragweed counts, and part of that is the longer season and general climate warming,” says Stanley Fineman, MD, an allergist and former president of the ACAAI. “We know that plants like water and heat, and it's been a hot summer with a high amount of rain. We anticipate the pollen will be significant this year.”

Though timing and intensity of ragweed season vary depending on the region, it affects people across the country. August 15 is generally when it starts in the Upper Midwest and Northeast, while the South won't see higher ragweed counts until Labor Day, Fineman said.

“It really seems like every year it gets a little bit worse,” says Alan Reppert, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “We've been seeing a lot of rain lately, and the ragweed season continues to be bad with plenty of moisture for the plants to grow. We see a lot more growing when we have higher temperatures, as well.”

Each ragweed-producing plant lives only one season, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says, but that plant can produce up to 1 billion pollen grains.

Windy weather after sunrise generally helps to release the pollen, which then travels and fertilizes the seed so a new plant can grow.

In cities, the amount of pollen peaks between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., depending on the weather.