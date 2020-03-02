First Treatment for Peanut Allergy Approved by FDA

Feb. 3, 2020 -- The first treatment for peanut allergy has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Palforzia -- a specially prepared peanut powder that's consumed daily in small amounts that are gradually increased over months -- helps children and teens better tolerate peanuts so that accidental exposure is less likely to cause a serious allergic reaction, the Associated Press reported.

Palforzia is not a cure, youngsters using the treatment still must avoid peanuts, and protection is lost if they stop taking the powder daily.

The treatment can cause side effects, including the risk of a severe allergic reaction. The FDA requires patients to take their first dose and each increased dose under supervision in a certified health center, and doctors and their patients must enroll in a special safety program, the AP reported.

Other treatments for peanut allergy are being developed, including a skin patch that's up for FDA review.