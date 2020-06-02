Pill to Prevent Anaphylaxis May Be on the Horizon

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Pills used to treat blood cancers may potentially prevent life-threatening allergic reactions, early research hints.

That could spell good news for people with severe food and drug allergies.

In lab experiments, researchers found that a group of medications -- called BTK inhibitors -- can put the brakes on the process that triggers life-threatening allergic reactions known as anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis arises from a haywire immune response to a normally benign substance -- with certain foods, insect stings and medications common triggers. The reaction occurs quickly after exposure, causing symptoms like breathlessness, rapid heart rate and dangerous drops in blood pressure.

There is no magic bullet to prevent anaphylaxis -- a condition that affects at least one in 50 Americans, and possibly up to one in 20, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

But researchers hope the new work might pave the way to a pill that can offer broad protection.

That would be "life-changing" for people who live in fear of anaphylaxis, according to senior researcher Dr. Bruce Bochner.

Right now, he said, those people largely depend on avoiding their allergy trigger, which can be difficult. Otherwise, there are some options for warding off certain severe reactions, said Bochner, a professor of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Allergy shots can effectively prevent anaphylaxis from insect stings, for example. And a pill called Palforzia has recently been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help prevent severe reactions in children with known peanut allergy.

But if BTK inhibitors pan out, they might offer protection that is not dependent on the type of allergy, Bochner said. BTK stands for Bruton's tyrosine kinase, and it's an enzyme within cells that helps set off allergic reactions; blocking it, in theory, could thwart all kinds of allergies.

The new findings were published June 2 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. They're based on experiments in the test tube and in lab mice.

Bochner's team found that three different BTK inhibitors can block allergic responses in human mast cells, which release histamine and other substances that fuel allergy symptoms. And one drug was able to block allergic reactions in lab mice that had human mast cells transplanted into their bodies.