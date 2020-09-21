Holidays Can Be a Fright for Kids With Food Allergies

MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Parents of kids with food allergies probably won't be surprised to hear that Halloween is an especially risky time for their youngsters.

A new study found that serious allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) triggered by peanuts jumped 85% when kids were trick or treating. Serious reactions triggered by an unknown tree nut or peanut exposure rose by 70% on Halloween compared to the rest of the year.

And the risk is similar on Easter -- when kids are hopping around collecting chocolate eggs and other candy. Compared to other times, anaphylaxis from unknown nut exposure spiked 70% at Easter and there was a 60% increase in peanut-triggered anaphylaxis.

Fortunately, other holidays -- including Christmas, Chinese New Year, Diwali and Eid al-Adha -- didn't seem to lead to an increase in serious reactions in kids with food allergies.

"The most common cause of anaphylaxis is food. When I was working in the emergency department, I was told [anaphylaxis] was higher on Halloween," said study co-author Dr. Moshe Ben-Shoshan, an associate professor of allergy and immunology at Montreal Children's Hospital and McGill University in Canada. "With this study, we wanted to establish whether there actually was an increased risk of anaphylaxis on holidays compared to the rest of the year."

Anaphylaxis is a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. It's treated with a shot of epinephrine (Epi-Pen, Auvi-Q).

Symptoms of anaphylaxis may include:

Itching,

Hives,

Swelling of the lips, tongue or throat,

Difficulty breathing or wheezing,

Dizziness, possibly fainting,

Stomach pain,

Vomiting or diarrhea,

Uneasy feeling.

The researchers reviewed almost 1,400 cases of anaphylaxis in four Canadian provinces between 2011 and 2020. Nearly two-thirds of the kids (median age: 5.4 years) were boys.

Besides uncovering strikingly higher rates of these serious allergic reactions from unknown nuts, peanuts or tree nuts on Halloween and Easter, the study found that anaphylaxis triggered by the same nuts was more likely in kids who were 6 years or older than in younger children.