Your Mask Might Also Shield You From Allergies

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, March 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Here's a silver lining to having to strap a mask across your face when you go out in public: That mask may also help guard against severe spring allergies, an expert says.

Many patients with spring allergies are doing well this season because they're spending more time indoors and wearing a mask when they go outside, said Dr. Do-Yeon Cho, an associate professor of otolaryngology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"A study that came out in 2020 showed that allergic rhinitis [hay fever] symptoms among nurses had been significantly reduced with face mask usage during the COVID-19 pandemic," Cho said in a university news release.

Any type of face covering can significantly reduce the pollens and allergens that may enter your nose and mouth, he noted. However, it's important not to touch the front side of your mask when removing it and to not flip the mask when reusing it.