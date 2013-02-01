$340 Million Settlement Proposed in EpiPen Lawsuits

By Robert Preidt

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. has agreed to pay $345 million in a proposed settlement to resolve lawsuits over steep EpiPen price increases.

EpiPens are auto-injectable devices that deliver the drug epinephrine for emergency treatment of a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis.

In 2016, a number of class-action lawsuits were filed against Pfizer and its subsidiaries Meridian Medical Technologies Inc. and King Pharmaceuticals, alleging they engaged in anticompetitive conduct related to EpiPen, the Associated Press reported.

Another company that is a defendant in the litigation is Mylan, which owns the EpiPen brand, even though the devices are made by Pfizer.

Mylan acquired the right to market and distribute the devices in 2007, when an EpiPen package cost about $100. Now, it costs more than $650 without pharmacy coupons or manufacturer discounts, the AP reported.

Court documents filed Thursday in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas, show that Pfizer and its two subsidiaries asked the court to give preliminary approval to the settlement, according to Kansas City's NPR station KCUR-FM.