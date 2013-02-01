Just How Safe Are Neti Pots?

By Robert Preidt

MONDAY, Aug. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When your sinuses are clogged, you will try anything to ease the congestion: neti pots, bulb syringes, squeeze bottles and even battery-operated pulsed water devices.

But improper use of these nasal irrigation devices can put you at risk for infection, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration expert warns.

The products, which treat congested sinuses, colds and allergies, are safe and effective when used and cleaned properly, according to Dr. Eric Mann.

First, talk to your health care provider to determine whether nasal rinsing will be safe or effective for your condition, he said.

Only certain types of water should be used in the devices: distilled, sterile water; water that's been passed through a filter designed to trap potentially infectious organisms; or water that's been boiled for 3 to 5 minutes and cooled. Previously boiled water can be stored in a clean, closed container for use within 24 hours.

But tap water is not safe because it's not adequately filtered or treated to remove organisms that can cause potentially serious infections in nasal passages, Mann said.