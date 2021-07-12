Dec. 7, 2021 -- Real and artificial trees can trigger asthma and allergy flare-ups that make the holidays a misery for some people.

Christmas tree allergies -- triggered by popular varieties like fir, hemlock, pine, or spruce -- are rare. But there are other allergens in the mix that can be triggering for people.

That’s because real trees often travel long distances to reach your local tree lot. Before the journey, they’re sprayed down with water, allowing mold to grow along the way, says J. Allen Meadows, MD, past president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and an allergist at AllerVie Health in Alabama.

Artificial trees, meanwhile, can release nasty chemicals that trigger allergy or asthma attacks right after they’re unwrapped, Meadows says. Each year after that, they can gather dust in storage that also causes symptoms to flare when they’re unpacked. Packing everything away in bags and boxes that are as airtight as possible may reduce dust but not eliminate it.