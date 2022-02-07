Sudden Reaction to a Food? It Could Be Adult-Onset Allergy

FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You bite into an apple and suddenly your mouth starts tingling. Or you eat shrimp for dinner and get hives.

You're not a kid and you've been able to eat these foods your whole life, so what's going on?

A number of conditions could be the cause, but one is adult-onset food allergies. That's becoming allergic -- sometimes seriously so -- after reaching adulthood.

Researchers don't know for sure why some people become allergic to certain foods after adulthood, but there are several theories about triggers as well as possible remedies.

"There's so many food conditions, and it's so important to really understand what you have because you want to know how to manage it, and some of them actually have treatments," said Dr. Ruchi Gupta, director of the Center for Food Allergy and Asthma, part of Institute for Public Health and Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

More than 50 million Americans have food allergies, which happen when a person's immune system overreacts to something in a food, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI).