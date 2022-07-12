July 12, 2022 – A little over a year after its FDA approval, Bayer has announced that its prescription-strength nasal spray for indoor and outdoor allergies (brand name Astepro) is now available over the counter nationwide.

Astepro, which is made up of 0.15% strength of the antihistamine azelastine and can take just 30 minutes to kick in, is the first and only steroid-free antihistamine nasal spray for allergies that can be purchased without a prescription. The spray is made to relieve congestion and symptoms of hay fever for those 6 years old and up.

Catherine Vennat, a vice president at Bayer’s marketing department, in a news release called the spray a "breakthrough" in allergy treatments.

Users of the OTC spray can use Astepro up to twice a day to provide 24-hour relief, Bayer said. According to the product’s website, the medication costs anywhere from $15.99 to $24.99 at major retail sstores across the country and online through Walmart, Amazon, Walgreens and Target.