Health Care Plans Keep Allergy Rescue Injectors Pricey for Some

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, July 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite now having more choices for lifesaving emergency allergy injectors like EpiPens, the cost is still proving prohibitively expensive for some, new research shows.

Even though most people are saving money with lower-priced alternatives after the cost of EpiPens shot up a few years ago, a significant minority of users -- people with high deductibles on their health insurance -- are still paying too much.

"Our findings suggest that the availability of lower-priced competitors did not solve the affordability problem for all patients who use epinephrine auto-injectors, particularly those covered by plans that require deductible and co-insurance payments for drugs," said lead study author Dr. Kao-Ping Chua. He's a pediatrician and health policy researcher at Michigan Medicine/University of Michigan.

The study examined 2015-2019 data from more than 657,000 children and adults through the IBM MarketScan Commercial Database, which houses claims data from 28 million Americans with employer-sponsored insurance.