Nov. 8, 2022 – Danielle Penick has been allergic to penicillin since she was a baby – or so she thought. She had avoided the antibiotic for decades after having developed a nasty rash when her pediatrician prescribed the drug to treat an ear infection.

But when she came down with a sinus infection while pregnant in her early 30s, the supposed allergy became a problem.

“The doctor said she had limited options because penicillin is one of the safest options for pregnant women,” Penick, now 38, recalls.

When Penick wanted an allergy test the most, she couldn’t get one, she says. Doing so could have put her unborn baby at risk because the test would have exposed her to the drug to see how her immune system responded. A bad reaction – such as her airways closing and not being able to breathe – could be dangerous for her, and could result in a lack of oxygen for her unborn baby.

Experts say many people who have a reaction to medication as kids never follow up with further testing. But that initial, bad reaction is often not an allergy at all. Sometimes the response is a symptom of the infection or a side effect of the treatment.