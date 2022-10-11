Your Smartphone Is a Haven for Allergens

THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- That smartphone in your hand could be triggering your allergies, a new study by an 18-year-old high school student suggests.

A science fair project by Hana Ruran, of Hopkinton, Mass., found that cellphones are often loaded with cat and dog allergens, bacteria and fungi.

“I have my phone always with me. It's always in my hand. I never put it down for anything,” said study author Hana Ruran, a senior at Hopkinton High School. “And I have a lot of allergies. I just got interested in doing something that affects me.”

The bottom line: It’s a good idea to wipe down the surface of your phone, especially if you have allergies.

The research is being presented Thursday at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) annual meeting in Louisville, Ky.

“The study demonstrates exposure to inhalant allergens and molecules that trigger innate immune reactions from a source most people haven’t considered," study co-author Peter Thorne, Ruran's mentor, said in an ACAAI news release.