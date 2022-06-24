Hebner moved in with Hayes Bock in 2016, not long after she was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment. They tried memantine and Aricept, drugs for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s that can help with confusion and memory loss. Neither drug helped, and the side effects were intolerable.

Today, at age 80, Hebner needs 24/7 care. She no longer recognizes her daughter, who calls her “Barbara” instead of “Mom” sometimes, because Hebner no longer responds to “Mom” or “Mother.” She needs help bathing, but she can still dress herself, even if she ends up with mismatched clothes and her shoes on the wrong feet. Her habit of ripping the crotch out of her depends and then flushing it once earned a $450 charge from the plumber.

Hayes Bock recently posted in a caregiver support group on Facebook that she didn’t know what was worse: finding feces on the floor, or being properly prepared to clean it up, because such messes happen so often. Hayes Bock has learned to laugh it off. “It’s the ugly, hard situations that bring out the patience you never knew you had. Those moments when keeping their dignity becomes top priority,” she says. “As caregivers, we are looked at like rock stars. If I can just get us through this with that dignity intact, whether she knows it or not, it will be a win. No rock star here, just a daughter trying to do right by my mom.”

Over the years, Hayes Bock has relied on paid caregivers to fill in when she couldn’t be around. Fortunately, Hebner’s escape attempts never included wandering at night, so when the house powered down in the evening, Hayes Bock would make sure her mom was in bed, and then lock up for the night. Last January, she was able to rearrange her work schedule to accommodate caregiving. Today she works the night shift, Thursday through Sunday, in her job as a machine operator at a nearby food plant. While she’s working at the plant, her husband takes over caregiving. Hayes Bock gets home from work around 7 a.m. and sleeps until around 11. She’ll check on her mom and feed her if she’s awake. “In these later stages, they sleep a lot. Then I go back to sleep until 3:30 or so and do it all over,” she says.