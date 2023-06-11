Use these five ideas for relationship-centered care to keep relationships strong when your loved one has Alzheimer’s:

Recognize the familiar sparks

Just because your loved one can’t take part in life as they once did, it doesn’t mean they won’t find purpose or pleasure in the activities they once loved. “Recognize the sparks of the person you knew are there rather than focus on the aspects of their personality that are not there,” Bradley says.

For example, if your husband loved Reggae music, playing Bob Marley might bring joy to him. Or if Aunt Claire was an excellent baker, asking her to sift flour or knead dough may create a sense of purpose and well-being.

When possible, keep familiar photos and other well-loved things in your loved one’s home or room. These items may bring comfort and can be used to distract or refocus your loved one if they become confused or agitated.

Roll with it

Alzheimer’s symptoms can be a moving target. What helps your loved one today may not work tomorrow. Keeping a familiar daily routine is recommended for people with Alzheimer’s. But you should be ready to change plans and expectations if your loved one is having a bad day. Adapting to your loved one’s responses and moods can help you both maintain your emotional well-being.

Redefine expectations

It can be frustrating to find out that your loved one can no longer perform simple tasks or forgets basic information. But it’s best to set aside those expectations and try to keep a positive attitude. Don’t correct or say, “Don’t you remember?” Instead of emphasizing the error, redirect, distract, or change the subject.

Above all, try to keep a positive attitude. “If you remain calm and upbeat, your loved one is more likely to be calm and positive, too,” Bradley says. “People in the mid-stage of Alzheimer’s often become agitated and may mirror your emotions, so be mindful that your frustration could trigger their agitation.”

Keep closeness

It’s easy to feel isolated when you have Alzheimer’s or are caring for a loved one with it. Encourage family members and friends to stay connected to your loved one in ways that are comfortable for them.

For example, to celebrate your loved one’s birthday, ask family members to record a short video message that you compile into a loop for your loved one to watch again and again. Or ask family members to create a scrapbook of photos with names, dates, and locations.