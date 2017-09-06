U.S. Dementia Caregivers Cite Stresses, Rewards

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- It's tough, often thankless work done by millions of Americans every day. And people who tend to a loved one with dementia say they're often overburdened, but the task has its rewards, too.

Those are just some of the findings from a new University of Michigan survey, the National Poll on Healthy Aging, which tallied the experiences of dementia caregivers.

About 5.5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association. It estimates that the bulk of their care -- 83 percent -- falls on unpaid family members. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia.

It's no secret that family caregivers face heavy demands. However, the new survey turned up some surprises, said Erica Solway, of the University of Michigan's Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation.

A striking finding, she said, was that 45 percent of caregivers described their experience as "very rewarding," while just 19 percent called it "very stressful."

That illuminates the fact that there are positive aspects to dementia caregiving, Solway said, but she stressed that it should not overshadow the burdens families face.

Of the survey respondents, 78 percent said caregiving was at least "somewhat" stressful, and more than a fourth said they'd neglected their own health.

Dr. Gisele Wolf-Klein, director of geriatric education for Northwell Health in Great Neck, N.Y., was not surprised by that finding, saying she's witnessed how caregivers put their own health care on the back burner.

"They don't go for routine health screenings because they think they don't have time," Wolf-Klein said. "But something as simple as getting your flu shot is important for both you and your loved one -- to help make sure neither of you gets sick."

Beyond health care, caregivers often say they have little personal time at all. Of those Solway's team surveyed, two-thirds said their responsibilities interfered with their work, everyday tasks or general ability to take care of themselves.

It's crucial, Wolf-Klein said, that family caregivers have time for themselves -- even if that means an afternoon to "just do nothing."